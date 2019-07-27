96°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Can we survive?

By Judith Lachance Las Vegas
July 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2019 - 9:19 pm

It is amazing how President Donald Trump’s apologists can find ways to excuse this man who has brought dishonor and disgrace to the office of the presidency. He has violated his oath to uphold the Constitution by acting as if he is above the law and forgetting there are two other equal branches of government.

Yes, the economy has improved and regulations have been abolished or relaxed. But who has really benefited from these things? Almost 40 percent of Americans would have to struggle to get $400 to cover an emergency.

Mr. Trump has insulted our allies and cozied up to our enemies. He says he loves the North Korean leader who imprisons, tortures and starves his citizens. He praises and jokes with leaders who interfere with our elections and arrange for the murder of journalists who criticize them. Perhaps the president envies their ability to do these things and get away with them.

Congress, the media and we the people are responsible for allowing this man to get away with the chaos he has caused. It is time to stop ignoring the steady loss of values and traditions that we claim to hold dear as Americans. It will take time for the next president and his or her administration to clean up the horrendous mess Mr. Trump has left behind.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LETTER: Tax plans
By Bruce Feher Las Vegas

The government always wants more money.

Solar panels were placed on the home to help it generate its own energy. (Studio G Architecture)
LETTER: Solar folly
By Norman Rogers Las Vegas

Solar energy is expensive and unreliable.

Pedestrians walk past a manhole cover for a sewer in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. ...
LETTER: Neutral terms
By Richard J. Palyo Henderson

The absurdity of Berkeley’s gender-neutral mandate.

President Donald Trump speaks during the "Presidential Social Media Summit" in the Ea ...
LETTER: Hair drama
By Reid Grosky Las Vegas

President Donald Trump got off a humorous jab at Bernie Sanders’ hair during his North Carolina rally last week.

New York Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, defends against Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride in the second ...
LETTER: WNBA players deserve to be paid more.
By Matthew Moschella Las Vegas

I find it irresponsible of the Review-Journal to publish Victor Joecks’ piece on the pay discrepancy between WNBA athletes and their NBA counterparts.

First lady Melania Trump (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Melania welcome
By Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

In his letter to the editor, a Mr. Edgar Vovsi suggested that since President Trump wants to ship out immigrants that he should start with his wife.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
LETTER: Taxed enough
By Paul Sprada Las Vegas

I moved here sixteen years ago due to low taxes and a low cost of living. Now every state and local entity that dug its own grave wants to raise taxes

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Monorail troubles
By Gabe Spiezio Las Vegas

The future of the Las Vegas Monorail is bleak.

The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the ...
LETTER: End HOV lanes
Brandon Taylor Henderson

I call on Governor Steve Sisolak to end the inhumane and divisive practice of segregation happening every day on our freeways.