LETTER: Can we survive?

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2005, file photo, real estate developer Felix Sater, right, stands next to Donald Trump as Trump talks on his cellphone after speaking at the Bixpo 2005 business convention in Loveland, Colo. Federal documents made public during the week of July 22, 2019, confirm that Slater cooperated extensively with the FBI on matters ranging from organized crime to Al Qaida, but do not shed new light on his relationship with Trump and their work on New York City real estate projects before he ran for president. (Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via AP, File)

It is amazing how President Donald Trump’s apologists can find ways to excuse this man who has brought dishonor and disgrace to the office of the presidency. He has violated his oath to uphold the Constitution by acting as if he is above the law and forgetting there are two other equal branches of government.

Yes, the economy has improved and regulations have been abolished or relaxed. But who has really benefited from these things? Almost 40 percent of Americans would have to struggle to get $400 to cover an emergency.

Mr. Trump has insulted our allies and cozied up to our enemies. He says he loves the North Korean leader who imprisons, tortures and starves his citizens. He praises and jokes with leaders who interfere with our elections and arrange for the murder of journalists who criticize them. Perhaps the president envies their ability to do these things and get away with them.

Congress, the media and we the people are responsible for allowing this man to get away with the chaos he has caused. It is time to stop ignoring the steady loss of values and traditions that we claim to hold dear as Americans. It will take time for the next president and his or her administration to clean up the horrendous mess Mr. Trump has left behind.