LETTER: Canadians are hurt and disappointed

My wife and I are Canadian snowbirds from Edmonton. We have owned a home in Henderson and have been coming here during the winter months since 2010. Even though we are Canadian, we consider ourselves locals when we are here.

We come here primarily for the weather, and because we don’t have skin in the game, we try not to get involved in local politics or political disagreements. We don’t take any type of benefits from the United States. We contribute to the local economy by paying property taxes, utilities and HOA fees and support local business by buying groceries, clothing, furniture, appliances and personal and home goods and services. In other words, I believe it is a net financial benefit to the community and the United States for us to be here.

The U.S. national anthem is booed at NHL hockey games in Canada not because Canadians hate the United States. It’s not because Canadians are angry. It’s because we are hurt and disappointed at being treated this way by a friend and neighbor. The Trump economic attack on Canada is hurtful because our countries were neighbors, friends and have similar cultures, morals and values. We feel we have been stabbed in the back by a friend. We have deeply integrated economies that will not be easily separated or disassembled. These tariffs will not be beneficial to either country.

It is our hope that the changing political environment will not cause us to want to leave our Henderson home. We have American friends and have always been treated well by everyone while we are in Henderson. We hope that these positive personal relationships will return between our countries of Canada and the United States as well.