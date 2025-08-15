LETTER: Canadians staying away from Las Vegas

In an Aug. 6 letter, a writer from Canada says he is staying away from the United States and Las Vegas because of the changes under President Donald Trump. Instead of blaming America, maybe he should look at his home country.

America is $36.92 trillion in debt. As a nation, America can no longer financially support the world. By the time you subtract the money spent on retirees, welfare, the disabled and government employees, this leaves less than half of our population contributing through taxes to financially support the world.

If Canada would eliminate tariffs on U.S. goods, then we would eliminate the newly enacted tariffs on their exports. Just play fair. We can no longer afford to subsidize the Canadian economy. Drugs cross the Canadian border into America, and all Mr. Trump wants is for Canada to do the right thing and eliminate this problem.

The writer also complains about ICE? What the heck is it his business? Americans are growing weary of being the patsy, and Canadians are welcome to stay home.