94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Canadians staying away from Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Lawyer makes good points in lawsuit against water district
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump’s tariffs and inflation
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada a sanctuary state?
Steven Ginther Mesquite
August 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In an Aug. 6 letter, a writer from Canada says he is staying away from the United States and Las Vegas because of the changes under President Donald Trump. Instead of blaming America, maybe he should look at his home country.

America is $36.92 trillion in debt. As a nation, America can no longer financially support the world. By the time you subtract the money spent on retirees, welfare, the disabled and government employees, this leaves less than half of our population contributing through taxes to financially support the world.

If Canada would eliminate tariffs on U.S. goods, then we would eliminate the newly enacted tariffs on their exports. Just play fair. We can no longer afford to subsidize the Canadian economy. Drugs cross the Canadian border into America, and all Mr. Trump wants is for Canada to do the right thing and eliminate this problem.

The writer also complains about ICE? What the heck is it his business? Americans are growing weary of being the patsy, and Canadians are welcome to stay home.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Let’s be clear; the Second Amendment does not specifically state who cannot possess a firearm for self and family protection.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump’s tariffs and inflation
Greg Cost Henderson

Does a 19 percent increase for goods sound like it would not cause inflation? It’s amazing how people justify what is happening today.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump
Bob Anderson Las Vegas

Richard Bryan was once a thoughtful politician, but his critique of Donald Trump ignores one important fact.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Legislature, NBA player step up for kids who stutter
Salvador Montoya Ortega Bakersfield, California

Both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Nevada Legislature deserve much praise for stepping up to bat for children who stutter and ultimately transforming so many lives in the process.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Edward A. Lenz Alexandria, Virginia The writer is senior counsel for the American Staffing Association.

Critically needed temps help Nevada industries.

MORE STORIES