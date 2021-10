Who among us … ?

Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

So the cancel culture comes for John Gruden. This man has probably helped more young Black athletes become successful than any poorly thought out email has harmed. Cancel culture calls coach Gruden racist yet totally ignores Hunter Biden’s hateful racial slurs in an email found on his laptop.

The sport will greatly miss coach Gruden. Warning: Better check or erase all of your old emails.