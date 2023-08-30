107°F
Letters

LETTER: Cancel Halloween this year

Robert Elliott Las Vegas
August 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images/TNS)
Sorry, Halloween must be cancelled this year because now one faces the most frightening embodiment of evil ever, personified by a mask. All the kids will insist on having “the Donald mugshot mask.” Good people everywhere will be terrified and will lock their doors and hide in the darkness of their abode in fear, trying to prevent the evil spirit from invading their space. The malice, contempt and rage of that mask will scar many people for life. But the good news is that Democrats finally have the perfect symbol of what the opposing party represents.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: If UFOs are real, why cover it up?
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

I ask that if there are truly intelligent beings coming to our solar system and making their presence known to us, why cover it up?

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Republican debate was an embarrassment
E. Henry Humbert Pahrump

Let’s be very clear: Six out of the eight candidates on that stage blowing dog whistles at the bottom third of the electorate are very comfortable putting a convicted felon in the White House.

