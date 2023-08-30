LETTER: Cancel Halloween this year

(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images/TNS)

Sorry, Halloween must be cancelled this year because now one faces the most frightening embodiment of evil ever, personified by a mask. All the kids will insist on having “the Donald mugshot mask.” Good people everywhere will be terrified and will lock their doors and hide in the darkness of their abode in fear, trying to prevent the evil spirit from invading their space. The malice, contempt and rage of that mask will scar many people for life. But the good news is that Democrats finally have the perfect symbol of what the opposing party represents.