LETTER: Candidates and the 2020 election allegations

In his Monday letter to the editor, Bob Darling complains about Deborah White’s March 21 letter in which she says that she won’t vote for anyone who believes the 2020 election was rigged.

Investigations in Arizona, Texas, Georgia and many other states have not found any irregularities in the election. In fact the Texas investigation found only two cases where someone voted twice — and they were Republicans who voted in two different districts and were caught. Every court in which the issue has been heard has found no evidence of tampering or a miscount. Nevada’s Republican secretary of the state found nothing wrong with the election.

The fact is, Donald Trump lied about the election in a desperate attempt to keep his power.