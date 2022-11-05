LETTER: Candidates need to focus more on climate change

Climate activists hold up banners during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

While we continue to endure countless political ads on TV and in our mailboxes, I am shocked at the lack of discussion about the climate crisis from the candidates. The World Health Organization has said the climate crisis is the single biggest health threat facing humanity and nowhere is that more evident than in Las Vegas.

Water levels at Lake Mead are at an historic low, we have had extreme heat warnings throughout the summer and, earlier this year, Clark County issued its first ever blanket air quality advisory for the entire region. Las Vegas is now the 11th-worst city in the nation for ozone pollution.

According to Climate Central, Las Vegas and Reno are two of the fastest-warming cities in the United States. Heat not only endangers people, but food — crops cannot survive in extreme heat and, as water use is reduced, our food supply will be reduced even further.

During the recent windstorms, an all-day climate action TEDx event was held in downtown Las Vegas. About 100 people braved the weather to learn how they can take action. Last spring, more than 500 people turned out for the Climate Reality Project training sessions led by former Vice President Al Gore so they could join the fight against climate change.

Every day more and more people are speaking out and taking action to protect our natural resources. People care about our future. Why don’t the candidates?