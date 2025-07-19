LETTER: Cannizzaro wants to protect us from government overreach
Where was she during COVID?
So Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, a Democrat, is running for attorney general so she can fight back against government overreach and protect the people’s rights and freedoms (Wednesday Review-Journal). Sounds great, but I wish she would have done that four years ago before an overreaching government shut down schools and businesses and forced federal and other employees to take shots or be terminated.