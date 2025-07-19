86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Cannizzaro wants to protect us from government overreach

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
More Stories
Seaman Ryan Holloway/U.S. Navy, via AP
LETTER: A dedicated warrior is done a disservice
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LETTER: Making sure federal education spending doesn’t go to indoctrinate kids
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Nevada’s two Democratic senators show their true colors on budget vote
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
LETTER: The headache of high real estate commissions
Jimmy Wike Mesquite
July 18, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

So Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, a Democrat, is running for attorney general so she can fight back against government overreach and protect the people’s rights and freedoms (Wednesday Review-Journal). Sounds great, but I wish she would have done that four years ago before an overreaching government shut down schools and businesses and forced federal and other employees to take shots or be terminated.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES