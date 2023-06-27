LETTER: Can’t Southern Nevada find money for the animals?

(Getty Images)

Regarding the Review-Journal article last week on the Animal Foundation’s request for additional funds: I find it unacceptable that we taxpayers are required to fund part of the A’s stadium — which 78 percent of Clark County residents oppose — but our elected officials are squabbling over extra money to help a much-needed service in our community.

I have visited the animal shelter. It is obvious that it needs help. How they can justify the money for this stadium and not be willing to help an entity dedicated to the welfare of defenseless animals is beyond me.