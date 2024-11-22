LETTER: Can’t we all just get along?

Funny how, when the left is no longer in power, they want to play nice in the sandbox.

I read the Tuesday letter to the editor by Frank Barbagallo. He questioned why the right continues to bash President Joe Biden even though Donald Trump has won the election.

I get a real kick out of it when liberals complain about bashing Mr. Biden when all they have done for the past eight years is bash Mr. Trump. They threw every law they had at him. He was shot at and another attempt was made on his life a short time after that while he was golfing.

Mr. Barbagallo also asks why all media outlets can’t find their way to the middle of the road. Doesn’t he understand that the only thing one finds in the middle of the road are yellow stripes and dead animals? Mr. Barbagallo wants everyone to get together and be civil with each other while liberals argued that, if Mr. Trump were elected president again, democracy as we know it would end. They even called him Hitler.

