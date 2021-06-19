102°F
Letters

LETTER: Can’t we pipe water across the nation to the West?

Darlene C. Breeze Las Vegas
June 18, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
I’m sure this isn’t an original idea. I’m sure it would be expensive. However, with those in the East using snorkels to breathe and those in the West frying eggs on the sidewalk, isn’t it time to consider piping water across the nation?

We have pipelines already in place. Couldn’t we piggyback on these? We spend billions on space exploration. Isn’t it time to spend money to provide water to the West?

