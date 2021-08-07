LETTER: Capital projects and the government

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

I recently retired from a vice president/general manager position with a manufacturing company. My division had plants in the United States as well as overseas. In my capacity, we had to submit to our corporate office a capital plan every year, and each project had to be priced and justified.

I have no idea where the “infrastructure” bill currently being debated in Congress is going, if the expenses being proposed are rational or if anyone is accountable for spending taxpayer money wisely. My question: What is wrong with the approach I described above, or am I asking for too much competence from our federal government?