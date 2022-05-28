LETTER: Capitalists versus socialists

People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The upcoming midterm elections in November should paint a unique picture as to the direction the country is headed. If you favor our current form of government — capitalism — and you enjoy freedom, smaller government and the opportunity to succeed based on your own ability and work ethic, you should vote Republican. If you want to transition to socialism, under which the government controls just about everything — including you — you should vote Democrat. For most sane, rational people the choice is obvious.