LETTER: Capitalists versus socialists

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
May 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atla ...
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The upcoming midterm elections in November should paint a unique picture as to the direction the country is headed. If you favor our current form of government — capitalism — and you enjoy freedom, smaller government and the opportunity to succeed based on your own ability and work ethic, you should vote Republican. If you want to transition to socialism, under which the government controls just about everything — including you — you should vote Democrat. For most sane, rational people the choice is obvious.

LETTER: Another mass shooting
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

How long before we hear Alex Jones claim that the children and adults killed in the Texas gun massacre were actors?