LETTER: Carbon tax, free market are the best regulators

Wayne G. Willis North Las Vegas
April 10, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Your Thursday editorial criticizing Assembly Bill 380, which aims to reduce the amount of natural gas Nevadans use, misses the better way of regulating greenhouse gas emissions: the free market. If the federal government would add a small but gradually increasing fee on gas, and then rebate 100 percent of the money to residents, the problem will solve itself.

Nevadans will spend the rebate on the higher-priced gas until alternatives are cheaper. They will reduce usage of gas to save money. Innovators will unleash American ingenuity to create new ideas. Who knows? Maybe generating hydrogen from solar power will become cheap enough to have hydrogen run through the pipes instead of natural gas.

AB380 shows the limits, inflexibility and cost of regulation. Carbon pricing is faster, more effective and less expensive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Do Nevada lawmakers live in the real world?
Paul L. Rodrigues Las Vegas

Does Assemblywoman Leslie Cohen, sponsor of Assembly Bill 380, know anything about natural gas? Suppose we ban natural gas in Nevada. What would happen?

CARTOON: Deadly consequences
By / RJ

Guns have been around since the beginning of our nation’s founding but mass shootings are a predominantly contemporary development.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
LETTER: Nevada must make it easier for residents to go green
Everett Howard Henderson

If the state and urban cities in Nevada invest in widespread charging infrastructure, it could help not just me, but many other Nevadans out there to have the confidence to finally go electric.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: More Pelosi hypocrisy
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Isn’t it amazing how the speaker’s cry for “punishment” varies if your party affiliation has a D or an R associated with it?

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: Time for Southern Nevada pols to limit development
James E. Rhodes Las Vegas

When I moved to Las Vegas in 2000, the news was centered on the lack of water for Clark County residents. Recently the Review-Journal has printed more news items reiterating the same thing.