LETTER: Career criminals need to rot behind bars
Wisconsin tragedy another example of repeated harm.
It has been reported that Darrell Brooks, the man who was arrested for driving his car into a parade of people in Wisconsin, had a long history of criminal activity. When are the laws going to change to keep these career criminals in prison for life? I hope the victims family sue the judge and the criminal Justice system that failed them. All are accountable for letting someone who is a career criminal out to prey on the public again and again.