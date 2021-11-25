51°F
Letters

LETTER: Career criminals need to rot behind bars

David Ballard Las Vegas
November 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

It has been reported that Darrell Brooks, the man who was arrested for driving his car into a parade of people in Wisconsin, had a long history of criminal activity. When are the laws going to change to keep these career criminals in prison for life? I hope the victims family sue the judge and the criminal Justice system that failed them. All are accountable for letting someone who is a career criminal out to prey on the public again and again.

