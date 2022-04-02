LETTER: Cartoon distorts audience reaction to The Slap

Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

The March 29 cartoon regarding Will Smith demonstrates again how Michael Ramirez’s facts can be distorted but appear valid.

The Academy Awards audience was standing in support and appreciation of Mr. Smith’s performance in his leading role for “King Richard,” for which he had just been honored with his first Oscar. To suggest that the audience was celebrating Mr. Smith’s immature, boorish and inappropriate behavior is disgusting.

I understand that Mr. Ramirez has won prestigious awards, which makes it all the more disappointing. Evidently the awards allow for distortion as long as the drawing is good and a divisive point is made.