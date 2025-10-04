71°F
Letters

LETTER: Cartoon missed the mark

LETTER: Las Vegas trees may be a necessary casualty in water crisis
LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague
LETTER: Data centers and water use
LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
October 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

With all due respect to the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez and his considerable talent, I must disagree with his Tuesday editorial cartoon “Taking stock.” The cartoon implies that holding stock and understanding economics are somehow related.

I have a degree in economics, and I don’t remember any of my professors mentioning the stock market even once. Why? Because it’s largely irrelevant to economics (other than maybe a measure of consumer psychology). The bond market, yes, because of its role in raising capital and its relationship to interest rates and investment. But much of the stock market is a semi-dignified crap shoot.

You buy something that basically has no inherent or intrinsic value, then hope to unload it on someone else down the line. (There are the rare cases where meaningful dividends are paid out.) Even when investing in an initial public offering the investor rarely gets anything other than a chance to unload it in the future at a profit.

And having stocks teaches economics no more than having a car teaches auto mechanics.

LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
Ken Christian Boulder City

Free speech works both ways. Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.

LETTER: Another way to soak customers for NV Energy
Barry Perea Las Vegas

While NV Energy officials say they want to make sure consumers don’t experience disruptions to service, it seems the way they intend to do this is by making Las Vegas homeowners live in a hot house.

LETTER: Congress must assert itself
William Pates Las Vegas

This is getting too scary. It is time for Congress to take back control of what is supposed to be a division of powers.

