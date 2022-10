FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Michael Ramirez’s Monday cartoon was in poor taste. To make fun of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has suffered a stroke, shows Mr. Ramirez’s lack of compassion and humanity. To make fun of President Joe Biden is one thing, but Mr. Fetterman deserves better.