LETTER: Cartoon overstates the issue

ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

In his Tuesday editorial cartoon, the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez portrays the Marines being sent to Los Angeles to arrest garment workers, busboys, maids, kitchen staff and handymen. Mr. Ramirez knows the Marines were sent there to protect government personnel and property and not to arrest anyone. ICE is there to arrest.

Having been a proud Norwegian American and having worked at different times in my life as a dishwasher, busboy, kitchen staff, Greyhound bus driver, letter carrier, transit driver and yes, a Marine, my collar is as blue as anyone’s. I take exception to Mr. Ramirez implying that legal or illegal Latino immigrants are good only for these jobs.