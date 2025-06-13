91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Cartoon overstates the issue

ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in C ...
ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada Legislature botches film studio bill
(The Patriot-News via AP)
LETTER: We need clean energy — and fast
The Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: No more meetings at any Strip resort
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Public school choice comes to Nevada
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas
June 12, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Tuesday editorial cartoon, the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez portrays the Marines being sent to Los Angeles to arrest garment workers, busboys, maids, kitchen staff and handymen. Mr. Ramirez knows the Marines were sent there to protect government personnel and property and not to arrest anyone. ICE is there to arrest.

Having been a proud Norwegian American and having worked at different times in my life as a dishwasher, busboy, kitchen staff, Greyhound bus driver, letter carrier, transit driver and yes, a Marine, my collar is as blue as anyone’s. I take exception to Mr. Ramirez implying that legal or illegal Latino immigrants are good only for these jobs.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Patriot-News via AP)
LETTER: We need clean energy — and fast
John Macdonald Las Vegas

In his May 21 column, Victor Joecks wrote that we should “stop stressing out about climate change.” On June 3, the Review-Journal featured a story about a survey by UNLV which found that heat is a hot topic.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: Tinkering with mail-in voting
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

I agree it’s reasonable to call for tighter oversight of mail-in ballot counting (June 6 Review-Journal editorial), but such scrutiny must apply across the board, not just in select areas.

LETTER: Another sad Nevada animal cruelty story
Patricia Reid Las Vegas

We are grateful for the passage of “Reba’s Law” recently at the Nevada Legislature, but heavier fines and penalties are necessary.

MORE STORIES