Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez has rediscovered that the Russian “bear” is not America’s friend. He keeps drawing cartoons to imply that President Joe Biden is not doing enough to counter Russia and Vladimir Putin. Mr. Ramirez must have been in hibernation the past four years when Donald Trump was Mr. Putin’s puppet.