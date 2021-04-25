LETTER: Cartoonist wants it both ways on Afghanistan

Although I admire the drawing ability of Michael Ramirez, I seldom agree with the content of his editorial cartoons.

Afghans gather property, left behind by victims of a deadly explosion that struck a protest march by ethnic Hazaras, in Kabul. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

Although I admire the drawing ability of Michael Ramirez, I seldom agree with the content of his editorial cartoons. I particularly disagree with his Tuesday cartoon depicting President Joe Biden and a Taliban, with the quote, “Withdrawing U.S. troops based on an arbitrary deadline will strengthen the Taliban, embolden terrorists and undermine the elected government of Afghanistan.”

Mr. Ramirez must have forgotten that, before leaving office, Donald Trump set May 1 as an arbitrary deadline for removing troops from Afghanistan. It leaves me to ask, what deadline would Mr. Ramirez like to see set for removing the troops? And does he have a cartoon ready for it?