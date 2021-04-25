74°F
Letters

LETTER: Cartoonist wants it both ways on Afghanistan

David Skelton Las Vegas
April 24, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Afghans gather property, left behind by victims of a deadly explosion that struck a protest mar ...
Afghans gather property, left behind by victims of a deadly explosion that struck a protest march by ethnic Hazaras, in Kabul. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

Although I admire the drawing ability of Michael Ramirez, I seldom agree with the content of his editorial cartoons. I particularly disagree with his Tuesday cartoon depicting President Joe Biden and a Taliban, with the quote, “Withdrawing U.S. troops based on an arbitrary deadline will strengthen the Taliban, embolden terrorists and undermine the elected government of Afghanistan.”

Mr. Ramirez must have forgotten that, before leaving office, Donald Trump set May 1 as an arbitrary deadline for removing troops from Afghanistan. It leaves me to ask, what deadline would Mr. Ramirez like to see set for removing the troops? And does he have a cartoon ready for it?

The 250-acre site of a closed golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate l ...
LETTER: Grass, sprawl and Las Vegas development
Douglas French Las Vegas

It’s not the grass, but the sprawl was Stacy Standley’s message in his April 18 Review-Journal commentary. Mr. Standley also wants to drain or cover everyone’s pool.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Proposal in Carson City would threaten health care choice
Eric Richardson Las Vegas The writer, an M.D., is president of Wongu University of Oriental Medicine.

Senate Bill 448 gave rise to health care distinctly different and independent from Western medicine. Other states followed Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak and his mask
Debra Krupp Las Vegas

Our Nevada governor has had COVID and been vaccinated, yet he still goes around in a mask.