LETTER: Cashout tickets could go to charity

In response to your Monday story, “Nevada gamblers let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year”:

On a recent visit to Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, we noticed that every exit had a fiberglass box in which customers could deposit their odd cashout tickets. Proceeds are designated for education. That’s only one casino — and I don’t know how much they accumulate or whether this is the practice in all Pennsylvania casinos — but it is a good idea.

But then, the way our government works, we’d need another state agency to distribute the funds, and the cost of that agency would probably greatly reduce the amount dispersed. You know, at least a dozen employees with salary and benefits. Never mind.