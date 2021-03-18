59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Casino workers can now get their shots if they have an ID

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
March 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read in Friday’s Review-Journal that “effective immediately … front-line hospitality workers, including casino employees” are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. “Essential workers must bring photo ID and proof of employment,” the story noted and the “Culinary union applauds Gov. Sisolak for his efforts to include and prioritize allocation to hospitality workers, including Black and brown communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of COVID-19.”

Haven’t we been told that requiring a photo ID to vote is racist and suppresses Black and brown voters? Apparently it is OK to require a photo ID to receive the vaccine, but not to vote.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
2
UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger headed for Iowa State
UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger headed for Iowa State
3
Furniture ‘megastore’ coming to Las Vegas
Furniture ‘megastore’ coming to Las Vegas
4
Luxor rooms renovated with ‘fresh take’ on Egyptian theme
Luxor rooms renovated with ‘fresh take’ on Egyptian theme
5
Wells Fargo, Chase customers may not get 3rd stimulus check until Wednesday
Wells Fargo, Chase customers may not get 3rd stimulus check until Wednesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.