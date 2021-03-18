LETTER: Casino workers can now get their shots if they have an ID

Apparently it is OK to require a photo ID to receive the vaccine, but not to vote.

I read in Friday’s Review-Journal that “effective immediately … front-line hospitality workers, including casino employees” are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. “Essential workers must bring photo ID and proof of employment,” the story noted and the “Culinary union applauds Gov. Sisolak for his efforts to include and prioritize allocation to hospitality workers, including Black and brown communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of COVID-19.”

Haven’t we been told that requiring a photo ID to vote is racist and suppresses Black and brown voters? Apparently it is OK to require a photo ID to receive the vaccine, but not to vote.