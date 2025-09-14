84°F
Letters

LETTER: Casinos and local governments have this in common

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: How illegal guns make it into Chicago
LETTER: How to bring about world peace
LETTER: Trump gave Putin a propaganda victory
Parc Haven apartment complex, managed by Greystar, at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesd ...
LETTER: Jefferson’s warning still holds true
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas
September 13, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Like many, I thought the new ads promoting Las Vegas were pathetic, like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

If you think about it, the major casino corporations and the way many local governments act are very similar. As the government grows, the working class is largely forgotten. The best example of this is in Chicago, where Mayor Brandon Johnson denies the threat of crime his residents face. He doesn’t have to worry about crime because he has a phalanx of security everywhere he goes. He is not unlike a typical contemporary Democrat: Don’t believe your eyes, believe my lame excuses (he recently blamed President Nixon (!) for Chicago’s crime).

Similarly, the major casino corporations have ignored the middle and low-rollers who previously came to Vegas for cheap rooms and food. Most of the previous visitors can’t see paying $100 for a steak, $50 for resort fees and $40 for parking. Meanwhile, the cash cows won’t likely stop anytime soon. The high rollers don’t have to pay for parking or resort fees. The corporations are obviously catering to the high rollers. Someone has to pay for these billion-dollar behemoths.

Las Vegas has sadly lost its way.

LETTER: How to bring about world peace
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

If President Donald Trump really wanted the warring to stop in the two current world hotspots and finally have peace, he would stop funding the efforts of Israel and Ukraine.

(Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)
LETTER: A better way to collect tax dollars
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

Up until 1913, the federal government did just fine collecting excise taxes on domestic products and tariffs on foreign imports.

President Donald Trump looks over a construction project in the Rose Garden of the White House, ...
LETTER: Trump should try trade school
Jo Ann Simmons Henderson

George Wills’ Sept. 4 commentary (“America has too many college students”) definitely hit the mark for me.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Single parents are not going to lose Medicaid — unless, of course, they are making substantial money and can afford to pay for health insurance for their children.

