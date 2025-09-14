LETTER: Casinos and local governments have this in common

Like many, I thought the new ads promoting Las Vegas were pathetic, like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

If you think about it, the major casino corporations and the way many local governments act are very similar. As the government grows, the working class is largely forgotten. The best example of this is in Chicago, where Mayor Brandon Johnson denies the threat of crime his residents face. He doesn’t have to worry about crime because he has a phalanx of security everywhere he goes. He is not unlike a typical contemporary Democrat: Don’t believe your eyes, believe my lame excuses (he recently blamed President Nixon (!) for Chicago’s crime).

Similarly, the major casino corporations have ignored the middle and low-rollers who previously came to Vegas for cheap rooms and food. Most of the previous visitors can’t see paying $100 for a steak, $50 for resort fees and $40 for parking. Meanwhile, the cash cows won’t likely stop anytime soon. The high rollers don’t have to pay for parking or resort fees. The corporations are obviously catering to the high rollers. Someone has to pay for these billion-dollar behemoths.

Las Vegas has sadly lost its way.