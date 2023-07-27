LETTER: Casinos are pushing it with parking fees

Do they have to gouge even in the parking garage?

In response to Ringo Li’s Saturday response to Katie Cleaves’ letter, which complained about Strip casino parking fees:

I totally agree that casinos are in the business of squeezing every last penny out of willing customers — once they get in the casino, not the parking garage. Free parking and affordable buffets were always the enticement. These days they could care less.

We’ve been reading for years and years how much a casino makes every month, so they shouldn’t cry about maintaining parking garages. It’s always been a highly profitable business, and that was before they started charging for parking. Pretty sure most of us locals can afford the parking fee, but we remember how it was before. Tourists don’t have a choice. We do.