100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Casinos are pushing it with parking fees

William M. Lakas Las Vegas
July 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip skyline (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to Ringo Li’s Saturday response to Katie Cleaves’ letter, which complained about Strip casino parking fees:

I totally agree that casinos are in the business of squeezing every last penny out of willing customers — once they get in the casino, not the parking garage. Free parking and affordable buffets were always the enticement. These days they could care less.

We’ve been reading for years and years how much a casino makes every month, so they shouldn’t cry about maintaining parking garages. It’s always been a highly profitable business, and that was before they started charging for parking. Pretty sure most of us locals can afford the parking fee, but we remember how it was before. Tourists don’t have a choice. We do.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
3
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
4
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
5
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jason Aldean performs onstage during CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Nashv ...
LETTER: Aldean song causes controversy
Joseph Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The left claims the Jason Aldean song “Try That In a Small Town” is racist.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: CCSD must stop playing games with union
Kelly Edgar Las Vegas

Once again, district officials are biting the hand that feeds them. This stunt they are pulling will not attract more educators.

More stories
LETTER: If you can’t afford to pay for parking on the Strip …
LETTER: If you can’t afford to pay for parking on the Strip …
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
LETTER: Only rent control can stop greedy landlords
LETTER: Only rent control can stop greedy landlords