LETTER: Casinos open, but Clark County schools closed

My 9-year-old grandson asked me, “Nana, why can’t I go back to school if it is safe for the casinos to be open”? Good question. Every day, I’m reading in the paper about the dilemma of finding space for the 100,000 school children who cannot stay home and letting the buses run to take children to school to pick up lunch. Does anyone else think this is absurd? I then had to explain to my grandson about unions and their power.