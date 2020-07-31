101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Casinos open, but Clark County schools closed

Donna Coleman Las Vegas
July 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2020 - 9:14 pm

My 9-year-old grandson asked me, “Nana, why can’t I go back to school if it is safe for the casinos to be open”? Good question. Every day, I’m reading in the paper about the dilemma of finding space for the 100,000 school children who cannot stay home and letting the buses run to take children to school to pick up lunch. Does anyone else think this is absurd? I then had to explain to my grandson about unions and their power.

MOST READ
1
22-year-old arrested in double homicide in central Las Vegas
22-year-old arrested in double homicide in central Las Vegas
2
Health district updates guidance on COVID-19 testing
Health district updates guidance on COVID-19 testing
3
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
4
Nevada adds more than 1K new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 800
Nevada adds more than 1K new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 800
5
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Las Vegas
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST