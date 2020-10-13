72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Cast a vote to leave a better world

Frank Musaraca Henderson
October 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I will not tell you who I will vote for. At my age (81), I look at it this way: Be a good ancestor. Listen to the arguments from all sides, then make the choices that you feel will leave a better world for your offspring, and theirs, to live in.

Don’t be a blue person or a red person just because you, your friends and family have always done it that way or because your friends may be watching you. Or, worse, because you’ve been sucked in by the media. Be smart. Make your own private decision. Be a good ancestor.

MOST READ
1
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
2
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
3
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
4
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
5
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Felipe Dana
LETTER: Sweden is no COVID response model
Chris Boyd Henderson

Maybe we have been doing the Swedish model all along, and our country has been paying for it with thousands of people dying and millions of infections.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, left. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
LETTER: Biden, Harris avoiding the tough questions
Bruce Blough North Las Vegas

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been not-so-artfully dodging four very important questions from the media

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Insti ...
LETTER: Too much negativity about Donald Trump
Mary Nelson Mesquite

All the letters in Thursday’s Review-Journal were about President Donald Trump and all were negative. I am sick and tired of the negativity.