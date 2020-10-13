LETTER: Cast a vote to leave a better world

AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File

I will not tell you who I will vote for. At my age (81), I look at it this way: Be a good ancestor. Listen to the arguments from all sides, then make the choices that you feel will leave a better world for your offspring, and theirs, to live in.

Don’t be a blue person or a red person just because you, your friends and family have always done it that way or because your friends may be watching you. Or, worse, because you’ve been sucked in by the media. Be smart. Make your own private decision. Be a good ancestor.