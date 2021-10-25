70°F
Letters

LETTER: Catherine Cortez Masto has already been told how to vote on Dem spending bill

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
October 24, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Don’t you love the political ads on local TV urging people to tell Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto to vote “no” on the $3.5 trillion spending package that is currently stalled in Congress? Why waste your time? Every single resident in this state could tell her to vote against this boondoggle, and it would not make one bit of difference. Like most politicians, she is going to vote the way party leaders tell her to vote, regardless of what her constituents might want. And we call this a “representative” government?

