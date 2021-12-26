49°F
LETTER: Catherine Cortez Masto plays Santa Claus

David Tulanian Las Vegas
December 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

On Tuesday, I was happy to read your editorial “Manchin does the nation a service by blocking BBB.” My happiness was short-lived however when I glanced at the front-page story: “Cortez Masto still favors stalled spending package: Senator worked on behalf of Nevadans.”

I agree with the courageous Sen. Joe Manchin and not Santa Claus (that is, Sen. Cortez Masto). Sure, the spending bill may help Sen. Cortez Masto and her little core groups in the short term, but it is a recipe for disaster for everyone else in the long term.

