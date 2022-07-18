LETTER: Catherine Cortez-Masto votes with Biden 95 percent of the time
Abetting the big spenders.
According to the National Republican Senate Committee, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has voted with President Joe Biden a whopping 95.5 percent of the time. A spending bill she voted for reportedly sent money to a dance center in California, a ski resort in Idaho and a luxury hotel in Florida.
I personally find this information very disturbing. Is this the type of leadership we need for our great state? I can’t afford to waste my own money, why would I vote for someone who wastes it for me?