LETTER: Catherine Cortez-Masto votes with Biden 95 percent of the time

Thomas Kirstead North Las Vegas
July 17, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., right, speaks about prescription drug prices during a news conference with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Behind Masto is Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP, center, and Bill Kramer, Executive Director for Health Policy at the Purchaser Business Group on Health, at back left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

According to the National Republican Senate Committee, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has voted with President Joe Biden a whopping 95.5 percent of the time. A spending bill she voted for reportedly sent money to a dance center in California, a ski resort in Idaho and a luxury hotel in Florida.

I personally find this information very disturbing. Is this the type of leadership we need for our great state? I can’t afford to waste my own money, why would I vote for someone who wastes it for me?

