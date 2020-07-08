LETTER: Catherine Cortez Masto wants federal bailouts for state and local governments

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto thinks it’s a good idea to fleece U.S. taxpayers to reward state and local governments for their extravagant spending. Here in Nevada, local government employees make about 31 percent more than private-sector workers. Nevada government employees experienced zero furloughs without pay, while private-sector job losses are at historic levels. Two thousand city of Las Vegas employees got $6 million in bonuses whether they worked or not during the pandemic.

Sen. Cortez Masto thinks it’s a good idea to bail out states such as New York and California, which are billions in debt, on the backs of Nevada and other small-state taxpayers. I assume she knows that Nevada taxpayers aren’t going to be voting for any tax increases anytime soon. Our elected officials have become poster children for the push for term limits.