LETTER: Catholic Charities feeding the hungry at Christmas

The glorious Christmas feast hosted by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was uplifting (Friday Review-Journal). One in seven Southern Nevadans has food insecurity, so these meals are critical. I am reminded of a Victor Hugo quote: “A stomach empty of food makes the soul heavy with misery.” How true.

I especially liked the photo showing Catholic Charities President Sara Ramirez delivering desserts to guests. Everyone should hear her philosophical stance: “Every plate is about dignity, respect, looking people in the eye, thanking them for coming and trusting us to serve.” May Catholic Charities have much success and continue to serve these wonderful meals.