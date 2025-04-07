LETTER: CCSD is a mess

After years of abject failure on the part of the Clark County School District, it’s time to acknowledge that throwing more money at it is not the answer when district leaders haven’t responsibly managed the millions already provided by taxpayers.

It seems that our school system is being run primarily by the union and administration for their own benefit rather than in the best interests of the students, which is a sad state of affairs.

For years, we have listened to various officials recognizing our school district as successful, yet the evidence proves otherwise. If we cannot even acknowledge the failures, how would we be compelled to take corrective steps to fix the system? How much longer will it take to see actual progress while we continually hear about lawsuits, employee arrests, careless waste of funds and failing student records?

The kids don’t have time to wait and neither do their parents.