Letters

LETTER: CDC again makes landlords the scapegoats

Robert Raider Henderson
August 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Now that the CDC has used its questionable power to extend its eviction ban, how about a ban on property taxes for the suffering landlords? And let’s institute a repossession ban for properties behind on taxes, mortgage and insurance.

Many of them are at or close to bankruptcy through no fault of their own. They merely tried to invest in their futures and got slammed in the face by COVID or tenants taking advantage of the situation.

