88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: CDC virus guidelines for kids’ camps are necessary

Harlan Stockman Las Vegas
June 1, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In his May 27 op-ed, Jacob Sullum notes that, “Three days after the CDC issued its widely ridiculed camp guidelines, (CDC Director) Walensky said ‘less than 10 percent of documented transmission(s), in many studies, have occurred outdoors’.” Mr. Sullum builds a case that Ms. Walensky’s statement shows inconsistency at the CDC.

The trouble: Much of what happens in summer camp is the exact antithesis of what “outdoors” means to most people. Overnight “campers” are usually crowded into communal sleeping quarters with poor ventilation and are encouraged to shout and sing in groups. This is not the same as going for hikes in sparsely-populated areas.

Please look at the CDC investigation of the Georgia camp last June. Within a short time, 78 percent of the camp attendees tested positive for COVID-19, even though they were all required to have tests 12 days before attending. Children usually have mild initial COVID symptoms, but perhaps 10 percent have long-term effects that may become apparent in test performance this next school year.

Mr. Sullum is playing sophistry games, deliberately confounding meanings of vaguely-defined words.

MOST READ
1
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
2
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
4
No Raider has more to prove than this third-year safety
No Raider has more to prove than this third-year safety
5
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Time to amend the Second Amendment
Alfred Dushman Las Vegas

Gun violence is out of control. It is the responsibility of the government to keep us safe. Local, state and federal governments have all failed in this responsibility.