Letters

LETTER: CDC’s new mask guidance opens up a can of worms

Jim Veltri Las Vegas
May 20, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
How do officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect people and businesses to interpret their new guidelines on masks? Seriously, are they expecting us to trust that all people will be honest concerning whether they got the vaccine or not? I’m not sure these guidelines, as vague as they are, apply to tourist destinations such as Las Vegas where so many people are walking, standing or sitting across from each other. I’m all for reopening everything, but not to see it all closed down again.

Even at the height of the pandemic, all an individual had to say was, “I can’t wear a mask because I have a medical condition.” Now if approached, “Oh, yeah, I’m vaccinated.” “OK, you don’t need a mask.”

This guidance still leaves a very large gray area as casinos, bars and restaurants start to fully open. Am I supposed to trust that the people next to me are really vaccinated? I’m sorry, but in a crowded area, I’ll still be masked. I’ll trust only family and friends who I know are fully vaccinated.

