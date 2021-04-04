LETTER: Ceasing to use natural gas will drive up energy costs

As a senior citizen on a fixed income, how would Nevada’s plan to transition away from natural gas as part of its climate strategy affect me and the others like me who have gas-connected houses?

I was reading Steve Sebelius’s March 28 column about Nevada’s plan to transition away from natural gas as part of its climate strategy. As a senior citizen on a fixed income, how would that affect me and the others like me who have gas-connected houses? Are we supposed to chunk our stoves, dryers and heating systems in the trash? And replace them with what?

Who will pay for the replacements? Not me or others senior citizens like me — we can’t afford it. Perhaps the government will plant more money-bearing trees to pay for it and to replace the money trees that are being stripped bare in Washington by the present administration. After all, they all seem to think that money grows on trees. I wish I had one of them in my backyard.