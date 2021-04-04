76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Ceasing to use natural gas will drive up energy costs

Bernadette Rollins Las Vegas
April 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Construction crews with Southwest Gas and ELM Locating and Utility Services work to repair a ga ...
Construction crews with Southwest Gas and ELM Locating and Utility Services work to repair a gas leak. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I was reading Steve Sebelius’s March 28 column about Nevada’s plan to transition away from natural gas as part of its climate strategy. As a senior citizen on a fixed income, how would that affect me and the others like me who have gas-connected houses? Are we supposed to chunk our stoves, dryers and heating systems in the trash? And replace them with what?

Who will pay for the replacements? Not me or others senior citizens like me — we can’t afford it. Perhaps the government will plant more money-bearing trees to pay for it and to replace the money trees that are being stripped bare in Washington by the present administration. After all, they all seem to think that money grows on trees. I wish I had one of them in my backyard.

MOST READ
1
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
2
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
3
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
4
California real estate agent faces rape allegations in Las Vegas
California real estate agent faces rape allegations in Las Vegas
5
2021 NFL Draft: What will the Raiders do at 17?
2021 NFL Draft: What will the Raiders do at 17?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden and tax increases
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Why doesn’t Mr. Biden just keep printing $100 bills so tax increases aren’t necessary?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Media pushes narrative in Atlanta shooting
Robert Webb Las Vegas

The reporting on the Atlanta spa murders is an example of how far the mainstream media stray from the truth and how damaging that can be.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy ...
LETTER: Nevada should keep the death penalty
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

I see from the Sunday Review-Journal that Nevada legislators are at it again in an attempt to eliminate the death penalty.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Democrats and Phil E. Buster
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Democrats claim Phil E. Buster is a villain and even has a new (old) nickname: Jim Crow.