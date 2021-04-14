71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Cegavske gets censored by the state GOP

Tim Todd Henderson
April 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

It is mind-boggling that the Nevada Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state. What have all the lies, bogus allegations, failed lawsuits and ludicrous conspiracy wailings wrought? In spite of zero proof and a total lack of evidence, the “Trumpy” sycophant leadership is upset with the only GOP statewide office-holder for not playing the game of We Didn’t Lose, Someone Must Have Cheated!

Are you kidding? Here you have an elected official upholding her duty as the state’s chief election official getting thrown under the bus for not drinking the Kool-Aid. To top it off, the state GOP just won the gold medal for hypocrisy with the release of its moronic statement announcing the censure, which included some blathering about high standards and the upholding of oath of office.

I guess these people interpreted JFK’s inaugural address as, “Ask not what you can do for the citizens of your state; ask how you can cook the books to benefit your party!”

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
3
Sisolak says state reopening to 100% capacity by June 1
Sisolak says state reopening to 100% capacity by June 1
4
Amazon to open 2 distribution centers in Las Vegas Valley
Amazon to open 2 distribution centers in Las Vegas Valley
5
Tropicana set to sell for $308M
Tropicana set to sell for $308M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Biden corporate tax hikes will hit consumers
Jeffrey Sauer Las Vegas

No companies pay income tax. Yes, they “file” taxes as required and “pay” what the tax forms show that needs to be remitted. However, these companies pay no income tax.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: The debate over what constitutes “infrastructure”
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

As President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party push a multitrillion-dollar taxpayer-funded infrastructure bill, the two parties can’t agree on what is and isn’t infrastructure.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No such thing as ‘nonfunctional’ grass
Bob Gomperz Las Vegas

The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s assault on turf grass is a misguided attempt to take from current residents in order to accommodate growth.