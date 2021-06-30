87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Celebrating Old Glory

Skye Kuka Las Vegas
June 29, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(Cadence)
(Cadence)

I would like to thank the Review-Journal for publishing the commentary “A symbol of ideas, opportunities for the world” in honor of Flag Day. The day it was printed, I commented to a customer at the grocery store that I admired the American flag shirt he was wearing. He told me to look up the article, and I said I had already read it and was so moved by it that I was going to clip it and save it. He told me the author, R.J. Champion, was a friend of his.

Imagine my surprise when I received a call a few moments later from Mr. Champion thanking me for appreciating his article. What a serendipitous way to celebrate our flag and connect with a member of the Las Vegas community over our shared love of Old Glory.

I plan to use the article as a teaching reference every year for my daughter. Bravo to the Review-Journal for publishing Mr. Champion and to the author for writing such a poignant account of the beauty and truth about the American flag.

MOST READ
1
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
2
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
3
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
4
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
5
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A man holds up a sign against Critical Race Theory during a protest outside a Washoe County Sch ...
LETTER: Critiquing critical race theory
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Critical thinking, debating and dialoging all seem to be lost arts and are being replaced with canceling anyone who disagrees.

Trucks carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up Terminal H ...
LETTER: Clueless cog
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Removing defenses does nothing but embolden an enemy to attack.

A portrait of Britney Spears looms over supporters and media members outside a court hearing co ...
LETTER: Britney speaks
Poppy Helgren Henderson

I am pleased to see that Britney Spears has publicly spoken out against her conservatorship.

A man is arrested while out a few hours past curfew in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday, March 21, ...
LETTER: Listen to the cops
Joseph Grabowski Las Vegas

Obeying the cops makes a difference during an arrest.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
LETTER: Clark County should do an election audit
Jerry Lobb Henderson

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not?