LETTER: Celebrating Old Glory

I would like to thank the Review-Journal for publishing the commentary “A symbol of ideas, opportunities for the world” in honor of Flag Day. The day it was printed, I commented to a customer at the grocery store that I admired the American flag shirt he was wearing. He told me to look up the article, and I said I had already read it and was so moved by it that I was going to clip it and save it. He told me the author, R.J. Champion, was a friend of his.

Imagine my surprise when I received a call a few moments later from Mr. Champion thanking me for appreciating his article. What a serendipitous way to celebrate our flag and connect with a member of the Las Vegas community over our shared love of Old Glory.

I plan to use the article as a teaching reference every year for my daughter. Bravo to the Review-Journal for publishing Mr. Champion and to the author for writing such a poignant account of the beauty and truth about the American flag.