Letters

LETTER: Celebrating the creation of a state bureaucracy

Edward R. Duffy Las Vegas
November 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sometime in 2023, the state of Nevada will have one of their key departments turn 50 years old. It seems like yesterday when our Legislature established homeowners associations and placed them under the new state Real Estate Division (1973). What a day that must have been in Carson City.

Why are state officials not celebrating this historic feat? Are they not proud of what was done did? Surely someone in our Legislature or within the Real Estate Division can explain in detail to the public, through the Review-Journal, all of the good things they have accomplished for the public in the past 50 years. It would make us proud.

