Letters

LETTER: Cellphones remain a problem in CCSD

A cellphone pouch is display on Legacy High School student's desk during the first day of schoo ...
A cellphone pouch is display on Legacy High School student's desk during the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
William Cuff Henderson
February 9, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

It is not report card time. But if it were, I would give the Clark County School District a big fat “F” in curbing cellphone use in the classroom.

I am a retired school teacher and current substitute teacher in the district. Last year I was told that the school district was getting serious when it came to cellphone use and planned to purchase a pouch for every student. Students would be required to put their phones in the pouch upon entering the classroom and not be able to use their device for the duration of the period. I was excited to welcome the new school year.

My excitement, however, quickly vanished and was replaced with sadness.

I substitute teach in eight high schools in southern Las Vegas and Henderson. Cellphones are just as much of a distraction as they ever were. Few teachers are using the pouches. Teachers need to be held accountable. Otherwise, it was a waste of money.

