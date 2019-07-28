99°F
Letters

LETTER: Changing vacation plans

By David Marshall Chicago, Illinois
July 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Las Vegas is going backward. I say that as a 25-year visitor who used to love to get away from Chicago and head to Vegas for vacation. But the last straw for me was when I wanted to park at The Linq and found out I had to pay for parking. The hotels got us with the resort fees, now it’s parking. Next, will they actually make people pay to enter the casinos?

I’m tired of being gouged. I don’t need Vegas anymore. We are getting sports betting and new gaming options here in Illinois. Last year, I went to New Orleans and loved it. Now, I tell anybody who’ll listen to go there.

The Las Vegas casinos think they can keep gouging people and they will keep coming. If people find cheaper, better entertainment options in the country, the greedy casinos in Vegas are going to have trouble on their hands. So who needs Vegas anymore? Certainly not me.

