LETTER: Chaos at the Clark County School Board meeting

In response to your Friday story on the disruptions at the school board meeting: What are these protesters asking for? I don’t get it.

The public school system is just what it says it is: public. To protect the public in this pandemic, the schools are requiring what is suggested by the medical experts: masking. This does not eliminate the possibility of contracting this virus, but it helps. If some parents don’t approve of the decisions made by the majority, then they may home-school. That is their option because I don’t believe any private schools will allow students to attend without masks either.

No one is taking away their rights of being a parent. Individuals should consider that masking helps protect themselves as well as others around them. Do these protesters wear seat belts when driving, or do they believe that is also taking their rights away?

This pandemic is not political. It is here, and we all must do what is best for everyone. Polio didn’t go away because Democrats or Republicans were in office. It went away because Americans did what was necessary: vaccinations.