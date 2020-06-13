87°F
Letters

LETTER: Chaos will get only worse as presidential election approaches

Peter B. McMurran Henderson
June 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

We have yet to witness the worst. This is not a pessimistic view brought on by a dark foreboding. It is a reality check for each of us to be prepared for the continued dislocation of our society and the evaporation of norms that have kept us united more than divided.

Protecting others by wearing a mask to slow the spread — yes, it is still among us — is now viewed as a political statement rather than a gesture of community goodwill. The volcanic eruption of racial strife across the nation caused by the knee of a white police officer on the neck of a handcuffed prone black man, George Floyd, resulting in his death, represents the worst in law enforcement. If you were not disturbed by the several-minute video … well, then, that typifies the depths of the divide we are presently experiencing.

With the presidential conventions upcoming, there will be increased tension, cable news misinformation, heightened emotion and breaking news distractions — all fueling even greater division. And one might ask: Are you better off today or three years ago?

