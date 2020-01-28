LETTER: Charge Fashion Show mall shooter with gun crimes

Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. Valenzuela-Olivas was accused of shooting three people inside the Fashion Show mall Tuesday night. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Why is the alleged Fashion Show Mall shooter facing only three counts related to murder? He committed a few other crimes that should be mentioned. The mall is a gun-free zone. He was also not allowed to have a handgun at his age, and it is already illegal to shoot a gun in a mall. I’m sure there are a number of other gun crimes he committed that he should be charged with.

What is the point of having gun laws if the alleged shooter is not charged with those crimes? We don’t need another law. Just enforce the ones that are on the books.