LETTER: Charity begins at home

Ellen Regan Henderson
July 5, 2022 - 9:03 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I read recently in the Review-Journal that President Joe Biden wants to donate $200 billion for infrastructure in disadvantaged countries. I do believe that we need that $200 billion to fix our infrastructure here in the United States. Rising inflation means repairs cost more, parts and labor are out of sight and states, cities and counties — and even the feds — are struggling to keep the bridges, roadways and dams from eroding, rusting and wearing out or collapsing.

Mr. Biden needs to be reminded that charity starts at home. If we have money left over in our already inflated federal budget, then we can give some away.

