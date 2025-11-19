LETTER: Charter school teachers know what they’re getting into

In regard to the Nov. 6 letter to the editor from Mick Kilburn taking issue with charter schools: It’s odd that some people insist that other people feel the same way that they do.

All teachers who work at a charter school voluntarily agree on their salary. They sign a non-disclosure statement to not discuss their salary, and agree not to unionize. By definition, there is nothing derogatory about this. Any teacher who complains about his or her salary or demands to unionize after signing this agreement lacks integrity. Mr. Kilburn just assumes that teachers at charter schools are dissatisfied with their jobs.

Whether the teachers are satisfied or not, the most important thing to consider when choosing a school for your children is which is the best school.