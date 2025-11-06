67°F
Letters

LETTER: Charter schools aren’t great for teachers

(Getty Images)
Mick Kilburn Pahrump
November 5, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Oct. 28 editorial on Nevada charter schools:

When choosing to send your children to a charter schools, you might want to consider some of the derogatory aspects of being a charter school teacher.

No. 1: a beginning teacher at a charter school is often paid less than at a traditional public school. No. 2: At many charter schools, teachers are forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement, agreeing to not discuss their salaries. No. 3: Teachers at charter schools in Nevada are not allowed to unionize, with all that implies.

Teacher job satisfaction should be a main concern for parents in their consideration for the education their children are going to receive at charter schools.

The Eastside Cannery is seen at 5255 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Turn the Eastside Cannery into a shelter?
Joe Lopez Las Vegas

Edward Vodek may think it is a good idea to turn the Eastside Cannery into some sort of shelter (Oct. 31 letter), but he probably doesn’t live close by.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: AG Ford with another lawsuit
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

As usual, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is jumping on the bandwagon with other democratic AGs, this time suing Donald Trump and the federal government over SNAP benefit payouts.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo file)
LETTER: Schumer and Trump need to end the shutodown
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer, please open up our government. It’s no longer a matter of who is going to win. It’s a matter of the people and country losing.

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Same old, same old in Washington
Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona

Here we are, at it again. Nothing accomplished. Everyone not getting paid, except members of Congress. Wow, what leadership.

Sen. Jacky Rosen. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Rosen shutdown essay ignores salient points
Rick Kern Incline Village

In her Oct. 26 op-ed, Sen. Jacky Rosen claims to be fighting for everyday Americans, but she doesn’t address the root causes of why the Democrats refuse to vote to reopen the government.

