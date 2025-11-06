LETTER: Charter schools aren’t great for teachers

In response to your Oct. 28 editorial on Nevada charter schools:

When choosing to send your children to a charter schools, you might want to consider some of the derogatory aspects of being a charter school teacher.

No. 1: a beginning teacher at a charter school is often paid less than at a traditional public school. No. 2: At many charter schools, teachers are forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement, agreeing to not discuss their salaries. No. 3: Teachers at charter schools in Nevada are not allowed to unionize, with all that implies.

Teacher job satisfaction should be a main concern for parents in their consideration for the education their children are going to receive at charter schools.