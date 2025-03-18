LETTER: Charter schools have better test scores

Preparing Clark County School District students to become college and career ready upon graduation is one of the goals of the district’s five year plan, Focus 2024. Unfortunately, the biannual results of the Nation’s Report Card on student achievement continue to show students attending traditional district schools are well behind the curve in reading and math.

There is, however, some good news. Test scores for students attending Nevada charter schools are higher than traditional schools. So if charter schools produce better results, why aren’t legislators, the state Board of Education and the CCSD Board of Trustees focused on expanding something that works?

It’s time to get politics out of the education system and time for our education system leadership to stand up to Democratic special-interest groups and the teachers unions that continue to retard student achievement.