LETTER: Chess officials ban transgender women from competing in female events

The Las Vegas Review-Journal

A small wire service article in the Review-Journal last week, dateline Geneva (“Chess Federation Declares Trans Women Can’t Compete”), reports that transgender women cannot compete in official events for women. It further states that transgender supporters are up in arms. Naturally.

But, whoa! While arguments over transgenders in athletics clearly involve physical differences in play, are they saying that men and women aren’t equals mentally, that one has a mental advantage over the other? I’ve always known that women think differently (to put it mildly), but with this ruling, which one are they saying would be put to the disadvantage?